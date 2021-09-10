2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 1 fantasy football

One of the biggest debates in fantasy football seems to be whether or not to include kickers in fantasy football. If your league still has kickers, then this article is for you as I am going to talk about some kicker matchups that may have you feeling confident with your kicker or second-guessing who you put in your lineup for your Week 1 matchup.

Kicker Starts for Week 1

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

For the top-16 kickers in fantasy scoring last season, only one of them hit every single one of his field goals. You guessed it, it was Jason Myers. In fact, he only missed four kicks the entire season because he did shank four extra-point attempts. The Seahawks offense is going to grind against the Colts defense and if the Colts limit their progression down the field like they were known for in 2020, this is going to be prime Myers territory.

Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

Gay kicked for the Rams last season for seven games and he did well enough that they kept him around for the 2021 season. Gay was 14/16 on field goals and made all of his extra points, even connecting on a 51-yard field goal for his season long. The Rams offense is going to have a new look to it this year with Matthew Stafford under center, but they lost promising running back Cam Akers to a season-ending injury. Stafford should open up this offense, but there is a reason that Matt Prater was a great fantasy kicker for so many years in Detroit. Stafford is great at getting down the field, but this Bears defense has a good chance of limiting their endzone conversions.

Kicker Sits for Week 1

Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks

Blankenship burst out onto the season for the Colts in his rookie season last year finishing as the K5 in fantasy. This season though, Blankenship had some competition in the preseason for kicking duties and due to some bad misses, he almost lost the starting job. He currently has it going into this game, but the pressure is going to be on as he doesn’t have that long of a leash. I worry about this pressure, along with Carson Wentz’s ability to lead successful drives down the field. Fade Blankenship.

Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens did suffer an injury to their secondary this week, but that shouldn’t stop them from getting after Derek Carr and the Raiders. The Ravens are known for having good defenses, and this year is going to be no different. The Ravens only allowed 18.9 points per game in 2020 which was the second-fewest in the NFL. Carlson is a fine kicker for the season, but I just don’t see him getting many chances this week.