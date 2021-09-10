2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 1 fantasy football

Week 1 of the NFL season started Thursday night, but the bulk of our fantasy players are still yet to go. That means we are in full start/sit mode as we decide on our lineups. Below, I’ll give you some of my favorite and least favorite quarterbacks who you might be on the fence about going into the first week of the season.

Quarterback Starts for Week 1

Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Falcons

Hurts might not be your prototypical NFL quarterback, but we’ve learned that you don’t have to be a Peyton Manning to put up fantasy numbers. It’s actually easier for rushing quarterbacks like Hurts to put up fantasy points, as rushing yards and rushing touchdowns are worth more than passing yards and touchdowns. And we know the Falcons are going to have a below average defense this season. Hurts’ fantasy floor will be high and against the Falcons poor pass defense, he should have plenty of chances to put up numbers through the air.

Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Eagles

Ryan lost Julio Jones, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to throw the ball early and often. Kyle Pitts isn’t going to put up the consistent numbers that Jones did, but he’s going to scare defenses both deep and underneath. And of course Calvin Ridley will be the rock of the receivers. I don’t think Ryan puts up big numbers all season, but in good matchups with a poor Eagles secondary, he’s worth a start.

Quarterback Sits for Week 1

Joe Burrow, Bengals vs. Vikings

Burrow has a stacked set of receivers and his upside is great in this matchup, but I don’t feel good about that offensive line and Burrow coming off his injury. Until I see that Burrow can handle the pressure behind that line, I’m going to have him as a sit.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Texans

If you drafted Lawrence, then you’re probably starting him, as this is a truly bad Texans defense. But if you have other options, I’d be interested in taking a second look. I have no problem believing that Lawrence will be a great quarterback, but probably not in his first game ever. I also see the Texans really slowing this game down with the run and the Jaguars doing similarly with James Robinson as they get Lawrence acclimated.