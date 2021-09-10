2 RBs to start and 2 RBs to fade in Week 1 fantasy football

Fantasy football starts in earnest on Sunday and you’re probably trying to decide on which running backs to start. I’ll give you two of my favorite backs going this week along with two I am staying away from.

Running Back Starts in Week 1

Raheem Mostert, 49ers vs. Lions

Mostert has had so much trouble with injuries that many people have written him off, especially when he could lose work in a Kyle Shanahan running back committee. But the good news is that he’s healthy and starting in Week 1 against a bad Lions defense. Trey Sermon, a rookie will be Mostert’s backup and should see some work, but this is Mostert’s backfield in Week 1 and I could see him having a huge day.

Ty’son Williams, Ravens vs. Raiders

Williams is an undrafted free agent rookie running back who won the No. 3 running back job in the preseason, but then the Ravens backs started dropping like flies. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all went down with season ending injuries. Now it’s time for Williams to take the lead in a good matchup. Start him as a RB2.

Running Back Sits in Week 1

Zack Moss, Bills vs. Steelers

I like Moss and think he can take the majority of the work at running back in Buffalo, but he has a lot of things going against him in this game. First and foremost, he’s taking on one of the best run defenses in the league in Pittsburgh. Next, Devin Singletary looked good this preseason while Moss missed time with an injury. They should start out in a fairly even committee. Also, Josh Allen and this Bills offense is going to be pass first to the extreme. And then, when they get around the goal line, Allen will just run it in himself.

Jamaal Williams, Lions vs. 49ers

Coming into this season Detroit Lions coaches talked up Williams as the early down back, while D’Andre Swift was referred to as the receiving back. And with Swift hurt for much of the preseason, there wasn’t any preseason game play to give us an idea of how they might be used. So Williams could have a decent amount of touches in this game, but he’ll face a 49ers defense that is back and healthy and should lose touches to Swift, who is the more explosive back of the two.