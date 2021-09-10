2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 1 fantasy football

Coming off of your fantasy drafts, you are probably super excited about your teams and are ready to start tinkering with your lineups. This week, however, is when you realize that you drafted for the season, not necessarily for the first week. Even though you may be happy with the tight ends on your team, it is time to look at some matchups and see who two tight ends are that you should feel good starting and two tight ends you should sit in Week 1.

Tight End Starts in Week 1

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Austin Hooper was a dominant tight end for the Atlanta Falcons to begin his career, but then found a new home in Cleveland before the 2020 season. He spent much of the season trying to get on the same wavelength as quarterback Baker Mayfield but was largely unsuccessful. However, in the final three weeks of the season, Hooper was the TE4 in half-PPR scoring formats and in the NFL playoffs, the Browns played two games where he added an additional nine receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. If he and Mayfield can start on the same page, Hooper will be effective in this matchup.

Jared Cook vs. Green Bay Packers

Yes, Cook is coming off his worst fantasy season since 2017, I get it. He still finished 2020 as the TE16 among players that played at least nine games on a fantasy points per game basis. Now, Cook is in Los Angeles catching passes from last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert. Preseason reports have been that the two have been on the same page early, and this game is expected to be an offensive shootout.

Tight End Sits in Week 1

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

On the other side of the field from Cook will be 2020’s TE3, Robert Tonyan and the Green Bay Packers. Playing with last year’s MVP, it is hard to imagine that Tonyan has a bad game right? Wrong. Tonyan was very touchdown dependent with his scoring and he ranked 24th in targets for tight ends last season. His numbers were skewed and he still may have a decent year, but don’t expect him to replicate 2020 so easily.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jalen Hurts is going to be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and he is a gifted runner. He is an average passer at best and this is going to hurt Goedert’s potential fantasy performance starting this week. In the three games that they two played with each other last season, Goedert totaled 11 receptions for 120 yards and no touchdowns. He had nearly the same performance in every single matchup so look for Goedert to have a measly three reception, 40-year game on your bench.