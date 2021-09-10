How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the September 10th episode

Since the company’s beginning, Madison Square Garden in New York City has served as a de-facto home base for the WWE. From Wrestlemania’s to Royal Rumble’s to random episodes of Raw, there’s a special feel and aura whenever they go live from the Garden.

That will be the setting for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where one of the company’s big guns will stop through and make an appearance.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

It was announced last week that Brock Lesnar will pay a visit to MSG tonight, his first appearance on weekly WWE television since the buildup to Wrestlemania 36 last year. The Beast officially returned three weeks back at SummerSlam, where he confronted WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his main event showdown with John Cena. The story of the past couple of weeks is where the allegiances of former Lesnar manager/current Reigns counsel Paul Heyman lies, so we’ll see how they advance this story.

The MSG crowd will be treated to a SummerSlam rematch as Edge will once again go one-on-one with Seth Rollins. The latter has developed a sadistic streak since SummerSlam and threatened to brutalize Cesaro last week before the Rated-R Superstar came out to make the save. Both men have declared their intentions to jump into the Universal title picture so we’ll see who gets elevated from this.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been unapologetic about what she did to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam and a defiant Belair has been fiery in her pursuit to get her title back. On this edition of Smackdown, we’ll have an old-fashioned contract signing for their upcoming bout at Extreme Rules in a few weeks.