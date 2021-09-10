Eagles vs. Falcons: Week 1 odds, best bets

The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff their season on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Atlanta. Both teams fell on hard times last year, each winning just four games, and enter this season in various states of rebuild. The Falcons do have a loaded offense, led by veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, that should score a fair amount of points in this one. Philadelphia rolls out Jalen Hurts, giving the second-year player a season to see if he’s got what it takes to be a franchise cornerstone. They’ve got some offensive pop of their own, thanks to first-round pick DaVonta Smith, who can electrify an offense.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Eagles vs. Falcons in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Falcons Week 1 odds

Spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Falcons -190, Eagles + 160

Our picks for Eagles vs. Falcons

Pick against the spread: Falcons -3.5

Atlanta knows how to win on the strength of their offense, and this is a talented group. Julio Jones is gone, but that just elevates Calvin Ridley to the No. 1 spot, with Russell Gage more than capable of chipping in with a meaningful contribution. The addition of tight end Kyle Pitts is what could really set this offense apart.

The Eagles are 0-6 against the spread in their last six road games, which were also losses.

Over/under X points: Over 49

Defense is not a particular strength for either of these teams. They each allowed around 26 points per game last season. The most notable improvement made by either team was Philly bringing in Darius Slay, who’ll have his hands full with Ridley.

Preferred player prop: Jalen Hurts over 46.5 rushing yards (-120)

In four starts last season, Hurts topped that number three times. He came close in his fourth start, rushing for 34 yards on eight carries against a brutal Washington defense. The Falcons allowed 344 rushing yards to quarterbacks last season, seventh-highest total in the league.

