How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the September 10th episode

The fallout from Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view continues tonight as AEW presents another episode of Rampage on TNT. The show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Three matches are schedule for tonight’s show, including a highly anticipated battle finally taking place.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, September 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The show will be headlined by Andrade El Idolo taking on Pac in a one-on-one bout that fans have been looking forward to for weeks. The match was originally supposed to take place at All Out, but was scratched due to various reported reasons. AEW officially cited “travel issues” for Pac coming from the United Kingdom as reasoning behind the cancellation, but other reports suggest that was a cover for health issues among one of the competitors. Regardless, whoever emerges victorious should have momentum in a rapidly changing landscape in the company.

Fresh off winning the Casino Battle Royale in her debut at All Out, Ruby Soho will team up with Kris Statlander and Riho in trios tag action against AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. Soho has a future title match against Baker lined up, so we’ll see how they interact in competition against each other.

Also, hometown kid Brian Pillman Jr. will battle Max Caster.