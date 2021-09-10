Steelers vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills pulled out a decisive 26-15 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime matchup in Week 14 last season. However, that was Buffalo’s first win over Pittsburgh in their last six matchups. These two teams, a pair of AFC favorites, will meet again on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET, in what should be one of the more thrilling games of Week 1.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Steelers vs. Bills in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Bills Week 1 odds

Spread: Bills -6.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bills -305, Steelers +240

Our picks for Steelers vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: Steelers +6.5

You’ll be hard pressed to find anyone picking Buffalo to lose this game. The Bills are perfect in their last five home games, and a popular pick to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this season. However, Pittsburgh’s not getting enough credit heading into the season. Despite a weakened arm on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last season, they still managed to win 12 games and put up an average of 26 points per contest. His arm looks to be in better shape this season, and the Steelers made big upgrade to their ground game with running back Najee Harris. The Bills should win this one, but the Steelers are more than capable of keeping it close.

Over/under 48.5 points: Under 48.5

Both of these offenses can score a ton of point in any given week, but they also each have a pretty good defense. The Steelers will definitely have TJ Watt this week too, after he signed a new contract to make him the highest paid defense player in the game. He leads a defense that was third in yards and points allowed last season. Buffalo’s defense no doubt sees some advantage in the trenches, where they’ll be facing off against an offensive line made up of mostly rookies.

Preferred player prop: Najee Harris anytime scorer (+120)

This might look a little iffy given Pittsburgh’s inexperienced offensive line, but with so many receiving weapons, they’ll be a hard team to defend at the goal line. It’s also worth pointing out that the Bills gave up 21 rushing touchdowns last season; only five teams allowed more.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.