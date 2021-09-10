Vikings vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Minnesota Vikings to open the season on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Vikings are launching a campaign to get back to the playoffs, after missing the postseason with a 7-9 record last year. The Bengals will be happy to have quarterback Joe Burrow, the first pick in the draft a year ago, after losing him to a gruesome knee injury in the middle of last season

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Vikings vs. Bengals in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Bengals Week 1 odds

Spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Vikings -160, Bengals +140

Our picks for Vikings vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: Vikings -3

There are some compelling arguments in favor of the Bengals here, most notably their 5-2 record against the spread in their last seven home games. Throw in the Vikings’ wild inconsistencies from last season and one of the league’s worst defenses against both the run and pass, and you might be tempted to take the home team here. But this is a new season. Minnesota’s defensive woes had a lot to do with injuries last season; they lost Anthony Barr and Daniel Hunter as well as Michael Pierce, who sat out the season because of COVID. And they still were in the running for the playoffs down the stretch.

Over/under 47 points: Over 47 points

Minnesota can score points, a lot of points with this group. They’ve hit the over in eight of their last 11 games, partly reflected in their late season rally last year. And while Kirk Cousins isn’t exactly the most obvious pick for a franchise quarterback, he’s throwing to a pair of studs in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, who should be even better in his second seasons as a pro. Oh, there’s also Dalvin Cook. The Bengals can score points too. Joe Burrow had 13 touchdowns and almost 2,300 yards in his 10 starts last season. They’ll also have Joe Mixon on the field again, after he missed 10 games in 2020.

Preferred player prop: Adam Thielen anytime touchdown (+125)

Thielen has scored at least one touchdown in four of his last five appearances when the Vikings were favored. He shattered his career record with 14 touchdowns last season.

