Seahawks vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts are starting off their 2021 season with a bombshell matchup pitting two 10+ win teams from 2020 against each other. The Seahawks are hoping to get back to a balanced offense and have Russell Wilson get off to another hot start while the Colts are entering a new era with Carson Wentz under center and are seeing if their offense can catch up to how good their defense was last season. This game is set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seattle Seahawks-Indianapolis Colts matchup in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Colts Week 1 odds

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Seahawks -145, Colts +125

Our picks for Seahawks vs. Colts

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -2.5

The pick here is the Seahawks -2.5 because even though they are on the road they are a more well-rounded team. The Seahawks offense is relatively unchanged from the 2020 season other than them bringing in Gerald Everett at tight end which is an upgrade. The Colts defense will be a tough one to start with, but the offense is going to go with Carson Wentz who missed the preseason due to injury recovery. The best player for the Colts is running back Jonathan Taylor, but the Seahawks allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game last year so they have a chance to limit Taylor’s success and put the pressure on Wentz which should end favorably for the Seahawks.

Over/under 49 points: Under

While Russell Wilson is known to light up defenses in the first half of the football season, I am taking the under here. The Colts defense in 2020 allowed 22.6 points per game and they look almost as stout this season. The biggest determinant here though is just that I don’t know that I can bet on Wentz to light a defense on fire after what we saw last year. It is going to take two teams to hit the over in this one, and I don’t think the Colts do their part. Under it is.

Preferred player prop: Chris Carson over 15.5 receiving yards (-115)

This seems like a super low number for Carson who totaled more than 16 receiving yards in eight of the 12 games that he played in 2020. Carson is the main running back in this Seahawks backfield and I don’t think that he is going to lose out on pass-catching downs to another player. Carson is reliable in the passing game and is the third receiving option in the Seahawks offense. I also like him to have more than 2.5 receptions for an additional bet for you.

