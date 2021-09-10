US Open results: Who is advancing to finals in men’s draw

The 2021 US Open wraps up day two of the semifinals on Friday with the men’s draw playing its two matches. The men’s final will be determined on Friday evening with the final played on Sunday afternoon. The semifinals begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN with a live stream at WatchESPN.

The semifinals open at 3 p.m. with #2 Daniil Medvedev facing #12 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Medvedev is a -650 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Auger-Aliassime is a +450 underdog. Medvedev has cruised to the semis, losing one set in the quarterfinals but otherwise winning in straight sets every other round. Auger-Aliassime has gone at least four sets in three of his five matches and his quarterfinal against unseeded Carlos Alcaraz ended with a walkover.

The second semifinal gets going at approximately 7 p.m. #1 Novak Djokovic will face #4 Alexander Zverev. Djokovic is a -255 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Zverev is a +205 underdog. Djokovic has gone four sets in all but one of his matches this tournament, and interestingly enough, has lost the opening set three straight matches before sweeping the next three sets in each match. He beat #6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals. Zverev has lost one set in the tournament and is coming off a straight sets win over Lloyd Harris in the quarterfinals.

Both semifinals matches are Friday evening and we’ll be tracking results as the finalists are settled.

Semifinals results

#2 Daniil Medvedev vs. #12 Felix Auger-Aliassime

#1 Novak Djokovic vs. #4 Alexander Zverev

Finals matchup

TBD