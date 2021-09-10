Emmanuel Sanders (foot) will be questionable for Week 1

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been limited in practice with a foot injury. Head coach Sean McDermott says that Sanders will be questionable for their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia.

This is an injury that Sanders has been dealing with this preseason. McDermott says his status will go down to the wire. The Bills have a good group of receivers with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley, so Josh Allen shouldn’t take a fantasy hit. This could help Cole Beasley see a few more targets and there is a good chance the Bills throw a lot instead of running into the Steelers defensive line.

Last season when these two teams met, the Bills won 26-15 and Diggs carried the offense by catching 10-of-14 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. No other receiver topped 41 yards., as Beasley caught five passes for 41 yards.