Jamison Crowder (COVID-19) OUT for Week 1 vs. Panthers

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is out for Week 1 due to him still being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per WFAN’s Brian Costello. Crowder will miss their matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Jets have talent at the receiver position, but Crowder’s consistency will be missed.

The Jets brought in Corey Davis this offseason after he had a stron showing in his last season with the Tennessee Titans. Davis willl lead the way on Sunday, while rookie Elijah Moore should step up into Crowder’s slot.

Jets receiver Keelan Cole is questionable for Sunday with a knee injury and is considered a game-time decision, per Rich Cimini. If he misses, it will be tough to tell who might step up, but Denzel Mims could see an increase in work, but he has been down the depth chart this preseason. In the end, Davis should be the safest fantasy football play, while the rookie Moore will have some decent upside in a good matchup.