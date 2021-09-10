Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable for Week 1 vs. Kansas City

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been limited in practices this week as he returns from a torn ACL. All signs in practice show that he’s able to move and catch like his old self, but head coach Kevin Stefanski, when asked about Beckham Jr.’s status for Week 1 says, “We’ll let you know 90 minutes before the game,” per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

The Browns head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the afternoon game, so we won’t know his status before the first games start. All signs point to him being able to play, but it isn’t a mortal lock. If you plan on starting him on your fantasy team, have a backup plan just in case.

The Browns played the Chiefs well in the Divisional Round last season, but came up short. They’ll be itching for this rematch, one that Beckham Jr. was injured for last season. It would be a surprise if he doesn’t go.