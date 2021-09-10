Report: Lakers send Marc Gasol to Grizzlies for salary relief

The Los Angeles Lakers are sending Marc Gasol and a 2024 second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies are expected to waive or release Gasol so he can remain in Spain. The deal will save the Lakers $10 million.

With a growing rotation of big men in Los Angeles, Gasol appeared to be the odd man out even though his shooting and passing ability could’ve benefitted LA. The Spaniard averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season in limited minutes with the Lakers.

This is the second time the Lakers are sending Gasol to the Grizzlies. The first was a blockbuster deal involving Pau Gasol in 2007, Marc’s older brother. The Lakers went on to win two championships with Pau Gasol, while the Grizzlies ultimately became a regular playoff contender with Marc Gasol.