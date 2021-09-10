Cowboys WR Michael Gallup out 3-5 weeks with calf strain

The Dallas Cowboys will be without their third wide receiver, Michael Gallup, after he strained his calf in their opener, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. Gehlken says that the receiver should miss between three and five weeks.

This is bad news for Gallup, but will help Cedrick Wilson see more work, as he saw time after Gallup went down Thursday night. Maybe the biggest beneficiary will be CeeDee Lamb, who had a strong game against the Buccaneers in Week 1, but wasn’t on the field as much as Gallup and Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys went to an extremely pass heavy offense against Tampa Bay and their great run defense. Dak Prescott isn’t going to average 58 pass attempts and 42 completions per game, but he is going to throw the ball a lot this season. Gallup had seven target and four receptions in limited playing time and Wilson had three targets and three receptions after Gallup left.

Wilson might not be a must pickup off the waiver wire, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he put together some fantasy useful games while Gallup is out.