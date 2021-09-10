Tracking WNBA betting action for Friday, September 10th

We have a small two-game slate in the WNBA on Friday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Atlanta Dream playing the Washington Mystics. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We started September, the same way we ended the month of August with a 1-1 split. Our lone winning best bet was the Seattle Storm team total under 87.5 (-110). Seattle was in the midst of a three-game losing streak and needed a win. The Storm handled their business at home and defeated the New York Liberty 85-75.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best WNBA picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday night’s hoops action.

WNBA picks for Friday, September 10 — Record YTD (6-7)

Mystics Team Total under 80.5 points (-110) vs. Dream

Since we had some good luck the last time we played a team total, while not try it again for tonight’s game between the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream. Both teams are dealing with numerous injuries, especially the Mystics, who are still pushing for a playoff spot. The Mystics will be without three key players in Elena Delle Donne, Myisha Hines-Allen, and Ariel Atkins.

Therefore, the offense will run solely through Tina Charles, who recently just recently back from injury on September 4. However, Charles can’t do it by herself as the Mystics have struggled to score more than 80.5 points in five consecutive games. Take the Mystics at even money to begin the night in the W.

