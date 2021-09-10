JT Daniels out for Georgia Bulldogs against UAB

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels will not be available for Saturday’s game against the UAB Blazers, according to 11Alive News in Atlanta. He has been limited in practice this week with a core injury.

The backup options at quarterback include Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett, who saw extensive time as the starting QB in the 2020 season.

Beck is a redshirt freshman and appeared in one game last year against the Missouri Tigers and did not attempt a pass, while Bennett played in eight games last season. He completed 55.5% of his passes for 1,179 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

Daniels started in the Week 1 season-opening victory over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night and completed 22 of 30 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a 10-3 win.

Saturday’s game will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Athens, Georgia and can be seen on ESPN2. DraftKings Sportsbook pulled the game off the board since news of Daniels’ injury was reported.