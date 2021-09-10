Trae Young returns to Madison Square Garden for WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young made himself enemy No. 1 to New York Knicks faithful at Madison Square Garden over the summer, taking a bow as he sent them packing with a first-round playoff exit.

On Friday, he made his long anticipated return to MSG...but in a different capacity. Young appeared on the live episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, to the chagrin of the New York City audience.

Young played up his villain status perfectly as a special guest for the 10-man tag team match featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Big E, Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs. Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, Otis, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler. He even aided the heels by chocking Rey Mysterio on the ropes, an action that was caught by the referee and got him ejected from the match.

Trae Young is the WWE/NBA crossover that we never knew we needed because he played up his villain role perfectly. One has to wonder what antics he’ll have in store when the Hawks face the Knicks at MSG on Christmas day.