How to watch Rutgers vs. Syracuse via live online stream

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 2 at The Dome in Syracuse. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Both programs handled much less competition in Week 1 to open their seasons with a victory.

Rutgers (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) crushed the Temple Owls 61-14 as they took advantage of five turnovers and scored 35 points in the final quarter and a half. Syracuse (1-0, 0-0 ACC) saw a 181-yard rushing performance from Sean Tucker as the Orange pulled away from Ohio in the second half with a 29-9 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rutgers is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook*, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +115 underdog, with the point total set at 52.

* Game is not available to be bet for DraftKings customers in New Jersey.