How to watch Stanford vs. USC via live online stream

The Stanford Cardinal and No. 14 USC Trojans meet up in Week 2 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. USC pulled away from an opponent that was less talented, while Stanford looked flat to start the 2021 season in a loss.

USC (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) led the San Jose Spartans by just six points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans scored 17 unanswered points to win 30-7 as Drake London caught 12 passes for 137 yards. Stanford looked like they were playing a game that kicked off at 9:00 a.m. in the Pacific Time Zone in a 24-7 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Cardinal finished with just 233 yards of offense with a pair of turnovers and did not score till late in the fourth quarter.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

USC is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 53.5.