 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Stanford vs. USC via live online stream

The Cardinal and Trojans face off Saturday, September 11. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
Wide receiver Michael Jackson III of the USC Trojans celebrates his touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter of the spring game at Los Angeles Coliseum on April 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Stanford Cardinal and No. 14 USC Trojans meet up in Week 2 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. USC pulled away from an opponent that was less talented, while Stanford looked flat to start the 2021 season in a loss.

USC (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) led the San Jose Spartans by just six points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans scored 17 unanswered points to win 30-7 as Drake London caught 12 passes for 137 yards. Stanford looked like they were playing a game that kicked off at 9:00 a.m. in the Pacific Time Zone in a 24-7 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Cardinal finished with just 233 yards of offense with a pair of turnovers and did not score till late in the fourth quarter.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

USC is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 53.5.

More From DraftKings Nation