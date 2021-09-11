How to watch Illinois vs. Virginia on TV and via live online stream

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Virginia Cavaliers will meet during Week 2 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. ET, and the game will air on ACC Network. The Cavaliers will attempt to stay undefeated while the Illini hope to recover from an upset at the hands of UTSA.

Illinois (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) got off to a dream start under first-year head coach Bret Bielema with a 30-22 win over Nebraska, only to drop the second game of the season against UTSA. Virginia had a 43-0 win over William & Mary with QB Brennan Armstrong putting up 339 yards and two touchdowns. If the Illini want to upset the Cavaliers, they’ll have to slow down the Virginia passer.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Virginia is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -410 on the moneyline. That makes Illinois a +310 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.