How to watch Miami-Ohio vs. Minnesota on TV and via live online stream

The Miami-Ohio Redhawks and Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet during Week 2 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPNU. Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 1 and will try to notch their first win of the season.

Minneosta (0-1, 0-1) had No. 4 Ohio State on the ropes early in the Thursday night game, but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with the Buckeyes. To make things worse, the Gophers lost RB Mohamed Ibrahim for the season. QB Tanner Morgan takes on more responsibility now as Minnesota enters Week 2. Miami (OH) will try to recover after a 49-14 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Minnesota is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Miami-Ohio a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.