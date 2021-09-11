How to watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina on TV and via live online stream

The South Carolina Gamecocks and East Carolina Pirates will meet during Week 2 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, and the game will air on ESPN2. The Gamecocks will attempt to move to 2-0 on the season while the Pirates hope to recover from a loss to Appalachian State.

South Carolina (1-0, 0-0) has won the last four meetings against East Carolina (0-1. 0-0) and 14 of the 19 matchups between the two schools overall. RB Zaquandre White will look to have another big day after rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Pirates need a better effort from their defense in Week 2 to get a win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

South Carolina is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes East Carolina a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.5.