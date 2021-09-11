 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina on TV and via live online stream

South Carolina and East Carolina face off Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA Football: Eastern Illinois at South Carolina
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Josh Vann celebrates with running back ZaQuandre White and tight end Jaheim Bell (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks and East Carolina Pirates will meet during Week 2 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, and the game will air on ESPN2. The Gamecocks will attempt to move to 2-0 on the season while the Pirates hope to recover from a loss to Appalachian State.

South Carolina (1-0, 0-0) has won the last four meetings against East Carolina (0-1. 0-0) and 14 of the 19 matchups between the two schools overall. RB Zaquandre White will look to have another big day after rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Pirates need a better effort from their defense in Week 2 to get a win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

South Carolina is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes East Carolina a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.5.

