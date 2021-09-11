How to watch Florida vs. South Florida on TV and via live online stream

The Florida Gators and South Florida Bulls will meet during Week 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, and the game will air on ABC. The Gators are looking for their second straight win while the Bulls attempt to right the ship after a bad loss to NC State.

Florida (1-0, 0-0) crushed FAU on the ground, rushing for 400 yards and four touchdowns as a team. The Gators will need more from Emory Jones in the passing game going forward, but the running game looks dynamic at the moment. South Florida (0-1, 0-0), on the flip side, had problems stopping the Wolfpack on the ground. This could be a long afternoon for the Bulls, especially on defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is a 28-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -6500 on the moneyline. That makes USF a +2200 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 58.5.