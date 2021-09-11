 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Florida vs. South Florida on TV and via live online stream

Florida and USF face off Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA Football: Florida Atlantic at Florida
Gators quarterback Emory Jones throws the ball against the Florida Atlantic Owls during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators and South Florida Bulls will meet during Week 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, and the game will air on ABC. The Gators are looking for their second straight win while the Bulls attempt to right the ship after a bad loss to NC State.

Florida (1-0, 0-0) crushed FAU on the ground, rushing for 400 yards and four touchdowns as a team. The Gators will need more from Emory Jones in the passing game going forward, but the running game looks dynamic at the moment. South Florida (0-1, 0-0), on the flip side, had problems stopping the Wolfpack on the ground. This could be a long afternoon for the Bulls, especially on defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is a 28-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -6500 on the moneyline. That makes USF a +2200 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 58.5.

