How to watch California vs. TCU via live online stream

The California Golden Bears and TCU Horned Frogs face off on Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Nevada at California Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cal Golden Bears and TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Cal will look to avoid an 0-2 start, while TCU is coming off a season-opening win over an FCS opponent.

Cal (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) contributed to a brutal opening weekend for the Pac-12 North with a 22-17 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack despite jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. TCU had no issues against Duquesne for a 45-3 win in a game that featured 12-minute quarters in the second half.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

TCU is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Cal a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 46.

