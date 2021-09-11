How to watch California vs. TCU via live online stream

The Cal Golden Bears and TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Cal will look to avoid an 0-2 start, while TCU is coming off a season-opening win over an FCS opponent.

Cal (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) contributed to a brutal opening weekend for the Pac-12 North with a 22-17 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack despite jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. TCU had no issues against Duquesne for a 45-3 win in a game that featured 12-minute quarters in the second half.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

TCU is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Cal a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 46.