How to watch Pitt vs. Tennessee via live online stream

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 2 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both teams began 2021 with easy wins over two of the worst teams in the FBS and should get their first real test of the season.

Pittsburgh (1-0, 0-0 ACC) beat the UMass Minutemen 51-7 and is led by veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is set to make his 38th start over the past five seasons. Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) went into halftime against Bowling Green with an eight-point lead before pulling away for a 38-6 win in Michigan Wolverines transfer Joe Milton’s first start with the Volunteers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 55.5.