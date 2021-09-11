 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch UAB vs. Georgia via live online stream

The UAB Blazers and Georgia Bulldogs face off Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Georgia at Clemson Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The UAB Blazers and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 2 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Georgia will look to avoid a letdown after finishing off the biggest win of college football’s opening weekend.

UAB (1-0, 0-0 Conference USA) played the first game of Week 1 with a 31-0 victory over Jacksonville State, which the Blazers outgained by 364 yards. Georgia (1-0, 0-0 SEC) did not score an offensive touchdown but beat the Clemson Tigers, which were held to just 180 yards of offense including two rushing yards in a 10-3 loss. But Georgia quarterback JT Daniels won’t be playing, as he’s been ruled out in favor of either Carson Beck or Stetson Bennett.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3000 on the moneyline. That makes UAB a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 44.

More From DraftKings Nation