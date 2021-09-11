How to watch UAB vs. Georgia via live online stream

The UAB Blazers and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 2 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Georgia will look to avoid a letdown after finishing off the biggest win of college football’s opening weekend.

UAB (1-0, 0-0 Conference USA) played the first game of Week 1 with a 31-0 victory over Jacksonville State, which the Blazers outgained by 364 yards. Georgia (1-0, 0-0 SEC) did not score an offensive touchdown but beat the Clemson Tigers, which were held to just 180 yards of offense including two rushing yards in a 10-3 loss. But Georgia quarterback JT Daniels won’t be playing, as he’s been ruled out in favor of either Carson Beck or Stetson Bennett.

Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3000 on the moneyline. That makes UAB a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 44.