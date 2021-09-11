How to watch NC State vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The North Carolina State Wolfpack and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 2 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Mississippi State rallied from a big deficit to win in Week 1, while NC State took care of business against a far less talented team.

NC State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) nearly doubled up the yardage total of the USF Bulls and had two running backs rush for more than 100 yards in a 45-0 season-opening victory in Week 1. Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0 SEC) trailed the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before scoring three touchdowns in less than 10 minutes of game time for a one-point victory as Will Rogers threw for 370 yards and three scores.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

NC State is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 55.5.