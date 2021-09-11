 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NC State vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The North Carolina State Wolfpack and Mississippi State face off on Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina State Wolfpack and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 2 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Mississippi State rallied from a big deficit to win in Week 1, while NC State took care of business against a far less talented team.

NC State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) nearly doubled up the yardage total of the USF Bulls and had two running backs rush for more than 100 yards in a 45-0 season-opening victory in Week 1. Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0 SEC) trailed the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before scoring three touchdowns in less than 10 minutes of game time for a one-point victory as Will Rogers threw for 370 yards and three scores.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

NC State is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 55.5.

