How to watch Texas vs. Arkansas via live online stream

The Texas Longhorns and Arizona Razorbacks face off on Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 2 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Texas got off to a hot start in the Steve Sarkisian + Hudson Card era, and Arkansas should be thrilled they get the Longhorns at home in what should be a great college football atmosphere.

Texas (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) pulled away in the second half for a 38-18 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, which should be considered among the top Group of 5 teams this season, and Card played well in his debut. Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC) trailed the Rice Owls late in the third quarter but somehow came all the way back to cover a 19.5-point spread as the Razorbacks picked off three passes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.5.

