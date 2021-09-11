How to watch Texas vs. Arkansas via live online stream

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 2 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Texas got off to a hot start in the Steve Sarkisian + Hudson Card era, and Arkansas should be thrilled they get the Longhorns at home in what should be a great college football atmosphere.

Texas (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) pulled away in the second half for a 38-18 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, which should be considered among the top Group of 5 teams this season, and Card played well in his debut. Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC) trailed the Rice Owls late in the third quarter but somehow came all the way back to cover a 19.5-point spread as the Razorbacks picked off three passes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.5.