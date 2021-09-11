How to watch Utah vs. BYU via live online stream

The No. 21 Utah Utes and BYU Cougars meet up in Week 2 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Regardless of where you live in the country it will be worth staying up for this annual matchup, which is one of the most underrated rivalries in all of college football.

Utah (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) took care of business against Weber State in the season-opening game that featured a lightning delay in the first quarter, but Baylor Bears transfer Charlie Brewer played well in his first game with the Utes. BYU (1-0) led the entire game in a 24-16 victory against the Arizona Wildcats, as Jaren Hall threw a pair of touchdown passes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 on the moneyline. That makes BYU a +225 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 49.