How to watch UNLV vs. Arizona State via live online stream

The UNLV Rebels and No. 23 Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 2 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Arizona State is in a great position to start out 2-0 after an offseason filled with controversy.

Arizona State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) blew out Southern Utah in Week 1 and so it’s tough to take too much away from that, but Jayden Daniels was efficient on the ground and through the air before leaving the game with cramps. UNLV (0-1, 0-0 MWC) lost 35-33 to Eastern Washington in double overtime and while the passing game was a major struggle, Charles Williams scampered for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Doug Brumfield has taken over the starting job at quarterback over Justin Rogers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona State is a 34.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -10000 on the moneyline. That makes the Rebels a +3300 underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.