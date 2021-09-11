How to watch Hawai’i vs. Oregon State via live online stream

The Hawai’i Warriors and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 2 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Oregon State is coming in off a loss to a quality opponent, while Hawai’i earned a win over an FCS opponent last weekend.

Oregon State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) lost to the Purdue Boilermakers 30-21 on the road in Week 1, and a decision will need to be made at the quarterback position as Chance Nolan took over for Sam Noyer in the season opener. Hawai’i (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) is one of the few FBS teams that will play their third game of the season and after being overmatched against the UCLA Bruins, they beat Portland State 49-35 last week in a game that combined for 1,050 total yards.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon State is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 65.