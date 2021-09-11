How to watch Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State via live online stream

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 2 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both programs struggled against FCS opponents in Week 1 and while Oklahoma State survived, Tulsa opened their season with a loss.

Oklahoma State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) survived a second-half surge by Missouri State 23-16 without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, whose status remains unclear for Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. Tulsa (0-1, 0-0 AAC) was upset by UC Davis 19-17 in a tough start for a Golden Hurricane team that made the conference championship in 2020, but had several suspensions on opening weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 13-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -510 on the moneyline. That makes Tulsa a +375 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 51.5.