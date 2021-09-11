 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State via live online stream

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Oklahoma State Cowboys face off Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Oklahoma State vs Miami Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 2 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both programs struggled against FCS opponents in Week 1 and while Oklahoma State survived, Tulsa opened their season with a loss.

Oklahoma State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) survived a second-half surge by Missouri State 23-16 without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, whose status remains unclear for Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. Tulsa (0-1, 0-0 AAC) was upset by UC Davis 19-17 in a tough start for a Golden Hurricane team that made the conference championship in 2020, but had several suspensions on opening weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 13-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -510 on the moneyline. That makes Tulsa a +375 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 51.5.

