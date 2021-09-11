How to watch Texas A&M vs. Colorado via live online stream

The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 2 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Both teams will see much better competition than they saw in Week 1, though Texas A&M is a heavy road favorite.

Texas A&M (1-0, 0-0 SEC) blew out the Kent State Golden Flashes 41-10 without any issues, but quarterback Haynes King threw three interceptions in his first game as a starter. Colorado (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) ran the ball often and was productive with just 15 pass attempts in a 35-7 win over Northern Colorado.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 50.