How to watch Oregon vs. Ohio State via live online stream

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 2 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The college football Saturday slate will begin with the most anticipated game of the day in the early window and could have plenty of College Football Playoff implications.

Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went into halftime trailing the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 1 but held them off for a 45-31 victory behind the most talented wide receiver group you’ll see. Oregon (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) had a tough time putting away the Fresno State Bulldogs last weekend, but Anthony Brown capped off his first start with the Ducks with a 30-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to give them a 31-24 win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -720 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 63.5.