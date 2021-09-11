How to watch SC State vs. Clemson via live online stream

The SC State Bulldogs and No. 6 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 2 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. The Tigers will find themselves in the win column following a tough season-opening loss in Week 1.

Clemson (0-1, 0-0 ACC) could not get anything going offensively in the first game following the Trevor Lawrence era in a 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend. The Tigers defense did not allow a touchdown, but it was a D.J. Uiagalelei interception that went for a touchdown that was the seven-point difference in the loss in a game Clemson finished with just two rushing yards. SC State lost 42-41 to Alabama A&M in Week 1 in a game that went back and forth with both offenses balling out.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 49-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total is set at 56.5. There is no moneyline bet available.