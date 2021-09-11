 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Iowa at Iowa State via live online stream

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones face off Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch

Syndication: The Ames Tribune Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 2 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, September 11th. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Saturday’s game will mark the most anticipated matchup in the long history of this in-state rivalry.

Iowa (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) looked fantastic in a 34-6 season-opening blowout win over the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 1 highlighted by a pair of pick-sixes. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) looked less impressive in a 16-10 win over Northern Iowa as Breece Hall rushed for just three yards per carry on 23 attempts.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa State is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 46.5.

