How to watch Iowa at Iowa State via live online stream

The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 2 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, September 11th. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Saturday’s game will mark the most anticipated matchup in the long history of this in-state rivalry.

Iowa (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) looked fantastic in a 34-6 season-opening blowout win over the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 1 highlighted by a pair of pick-sixes. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) looked less impressive in a 16-10 win over Northern Iowa as Breece Hall rushed for just three yards per carry on 23 attempts.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa State is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 46.5.