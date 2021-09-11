How to watch Washington vs. Michigan via live online stream

The Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 2 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Washington suffered one of the worst losses of college football’s opening weekend, while Michigan took care of business in Week 1.

Washington (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) came into the season inside the top 25, but the Huskies lost to Montana 13-7 in a rough showing from the offense as Dylan Morris threw three interceptions. Michigan crushed the Western Michigan Broncos 47-14, and Cade McNamara played a great game despite limited work with just 11 attempts, but this offense received some brutal news this week with wide receiver Ronnie Bell ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Washington a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.