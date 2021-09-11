 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Washington vs. Michigan via live online stream

The Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines face off Saturday, September 11th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch

The Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 2 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Washington suffered one of the worst losses of college football’s opening weekend, while Michigan took care of business in Week 1.

Washington (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) came into the season inside the top 25, but the Huskies lost to Montana 13-7 in a rough showing from the offense as Dylan Morris threw three interceptions. Michigan crushed the Western Michigan Broncos 47-14, and Cade McNamara played a great game despite limited work with just 11 attempts, but this offense received some brutal news this week with wide receiver Ronnie Bell ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Washington a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.

