Full starting grid for 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR’s Cup Series continues the round of 16 in its 2021 playoffs on Saturday evening with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC Sports Network with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Larson has claimed the pole position for Saturday’s race and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula. NASCAR has traditional qualifying planned for the final championship race in November, but the rest of the playoffs will feature the formula that factors in driver and owner results from the season and the most recent race.

Hamlin got a boost for this lineup thanks to his win last weekend in the playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington. He edged out Kyle Larson to claim the checkered flag. Hamlin is tied with Kyle Busch for the second best odds to win at Richmond, installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson, who won the regular season points title, has the fifth best odds at +750. Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite at +550.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders In the 2021 NASCAR playoffs.