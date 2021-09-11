 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway

The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders takes place on Saturday, September 11th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Richmond Raceway.

By Collin Sherwin
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Toyota, Ty Dillon, driver of the #13 GEICO Chevrolet, Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Toyota, and Ryan Preece, driver of the #37 Kleenex Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series continues the round of 16 in its 2021 playoffs on Saturday evening with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC Sports Network with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Larson has claimed the pole position for Saturday’s race and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula. NASCAR has traditional qualifying planned for the final championship race in November, but the rest of the playoffs will feature the formula that factors in driver and owner results from the season and the most recent race.

Hamlin got a boost for this lineup thanks to his win last weekend in the playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington. He edged out Kyle Larson to claim the checkered flag. Hamlin is tied with Kyle Busch for the second best odds to win at Richmond, installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson, who won the regular season points title, has the fifth best odds at +750. Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite at +550.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders In the 2021 NASCAR playoffs.

2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute To First Responders, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
7 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
8 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
9 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
12 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
14 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
17 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
19 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
20 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
21 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
25 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
26 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
28 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
31 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Joey Gase 15 Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
36 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 JJ Yeley 53 Rick Ware Racing

