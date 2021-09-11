 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at the Richmond Raceway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Richmond, Virginia for its second race of the 2021 NASCAR playoff series. The circuit will be running the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 11th starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Martin Truex, Jr. is the pre-race favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. Last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin, is tied with Kyle Busch at +650. Joey Logano (+700), pole-sitter Kyle Larson (+750), and Chase Elliott (+900) round out the odds to win Saturday’s race.

2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute To First Responders, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
7 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
8 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
9 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
12 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
14 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
17 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
19 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
20 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
21 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
25 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
26 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
28 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
31 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Joey Gase 15 Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
36 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 JJ Yeley 53 Rick Ware Racing

