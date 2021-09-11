How to watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Richmond, Virginia for its second race of the 2021 NASCAR playoff series. The circuit will be running the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 11th starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Martin Truex, Jr. is the pre-race favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. Last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin, is tied with Kyle Busch at +650. Joey Logano (+700), pole-sitter Kyle Larson (+750), and Chase Elliott (+900) round out the odds to win Saturday’s race.