How to watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Richmond, Virginia for its second race of the 2021 NASCAR playoff series. The circuit will be running the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 11th starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Martin Truex, Jr. is the pre-race favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. Last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin, is tied with Kyle Busch at +650. Joey Logano (+700), pole-sitter Kyle Larson (+750), and Chase Elliott (+900) round out the odds to win Saturday’s race.
2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute To First Responders, starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|9
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|12
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|17
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|18
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|19
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|20
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|21
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|TrackHouse Racing
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|24
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|26
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|28
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|29
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|30
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|32
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Joey Gase
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|JJ Yeley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing