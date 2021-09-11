What time is the 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Saturday, September 11th with the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at the Richmond Raceway. The second race of the 2021 NASCAR playoffs starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 400 laps, which covers 300 miles of track. Last year, Brad Keselowski won the race with a time of 2:56:42. The race has come in under three hours each of the past three years and seven of the past nine. This is the second race of the year at Richmond Raceway. The other race — the Toyota Owners 400 — ran 3:06:57 back in April. The last eight runnings of that Richmond race have gone over three hours.

Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano follow at +650, and Kyle Larson (+700) and Chase Elliott (+900) round out the top five.