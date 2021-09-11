How to watch the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is coming down the final stretch of its regular season with two races remaining before the 12-driver playoff kicks off. On Saturday, the circuit is in Richmond for the Go Bowling 250. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC Sports Network, with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton will open on the front row of the starting lineup. Cindric is installed at +600 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Burton is +1100. Defending champ Justin Allgaier is the pre-race favorite (+400), followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), and then Cindric.

Notably, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will be racing on Saturday. Over the past three years, he has raced in one Xfinity Series race per year for the team he co-owns. He is installed at +900 to win and will start in the 30th position.

How to watch the Go Bowling 250

Date: Saturday, September 11th

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the Go Bowling 250 race on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup