How to watch the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Go Bowling 250 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Richmond Raceway.

By Ameer Tyree
Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is coming down the final stretch of its regular season with two races remaining before the 12-driver playoff kicks off. On Saturday, the circuit is in Richmond for the Go Bowling 250. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC Sports Network, with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton will open on the front row of the starting lineup. Cindric is installed at +600 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Burton is +1100. Defending champ Justin Allgaier is the pre-race favorite (+400), followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), and then Cindric.

Notably, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will be racing on Saturday. Over the past three years, he has raced in one Xfinity Series race per year for the team he co-owns. He is installed at +900 to win and will start in the 30th position.

How to watch the Go Bowling 250

Date: Saturday, September 11th
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports Network
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the Go Bowling 250 race on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2021 Go Bowling 250 race, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric 22
2 Harrison Burton 20
3 Noah Gragson 9
4 Justin Haley 11
5 Justin Allgaier 7
6 Jeb Burton 10
7 Jeremy Clements 51
8 A.J. Allmendinger 16
9 Myatt Snider 02
10 Michael Annett 1
11 Ryan Sieg 39
12 Daniel Hemric 18
13 Alex Labbe 36
14 Josh Williams 92
15 Ty Gibbs 54
16 Brandon Jones 19
17 Brandon Brown 68
18 Jade Buford 48
19 Brett Moffitt 2
20 Riley Herbst 98
21 Matt Mills 5
22 Patrick Emerling 23
23 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
24 Tommy Joe Martins 44
25 Ryan Vargas 6
26 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
27 John Hunter Nemechek 26
28 Colby Howard 15
29 J.J. Yeley 17
30 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 8
31 Landon Cassill 04
32 Kyle Weatherman 47
33 Josh Berry 31
34 Mason Massey 78
35 Spencer Boyd 90
36 Stephen Leicht 61
37 David Starr 66
38 Sam Mayer 99
39 C.J. McLaughlin 74
40 Akinori Ogata 52
41 Timmy Hill 13

