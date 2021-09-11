 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity race at the Richmond Raceway

The Go Bowling 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on September 11th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Richmond Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, and Jeb Burton, driver of the #8 LS Tractor Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series has two races remaining before its 12-driver playoff begins, and the first comes on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. The Go Bowling 250 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network, with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Austin Cindric has claimed the pole position for Saturday’s race and Harrison Burton will join him on the front row. The lineup was determined by a performance-metric formula as NASCAR has limited qualifying during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hemric claimed the pole based on a formula that incorporates driver and owner performance in recent races and for the entire season.

Defending race champ Justin Allgaier is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +400. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Cindric (+600), Daniel Hemric (+800), and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (+900). Earnhardt runs one Xfinity Series race per year for the team he co-owns and is making this year’s Richmond race that race.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s Go Bowling 250 race at the Richmond Raceway.

2021 Go Bowling 250 race, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric 22
2 Harrison Burton 20
3 Noah Gragson 9
4 Justin Haley 11
5 Justin Allgaier 7
6 Jeb Burton 10
7 Jeremy Clements 51
8 A.J. Allmendinger 16
9 Myatt Snider 02
10 Michael Annett 1
11 Ryan Sieg 39
12 Daniel Hemric 18
13 Alex Labbe 36
14 Josh Williams 92
15 Ty Gibbs 54
16 Brandon Jones 19
17 Brandon Brown 68
18 Jade Buford 48
19 Brett Moffitt 2
20 Riley Herbst 98
21 Matt Mills 5
22 Patrick Emerling 23
23 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
24 Tommy Joe Martins 44
25 Ryan Vargas 6
26 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
27 John Hunter Nemechek 26
28 Colby Howard 15
29 J.J. Yeley 17
30 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 8
31 Landon Cassill 04
32 Kyle Weatherman 47
33 Josh Berry 31
34 Mason Massey 78
35 Spencer Boyd 90
36 Stephen Leicht 61
37 David Starr 66
38 Sam Mayer 99
39 C.J. McLaughlin 74
40 Akinori Ogata 52
41 Timmy Hill 13

