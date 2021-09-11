Full starting lineup for the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity race at the Richmond Raceway

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series has two races remaining before its 12-driver playoff begins, and the first comes on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. The Go Bowling 250 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network, with a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Austin Cindric has claimed the pole position for Saturday’s race and Harrison Burton will join him on the front row. The lineup was determined by a performance-metric formula as NASCAR has limited qualifying during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hemric claimed the pole based on a formula that incorporates driver and owner performance in recent races and for the entire season.

Defending race champ Justin Allgaier is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +400. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Cindric (+600), Daniel Hemric (+800), and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (+900). Earnhardt runs one Xfinity Series race per year for the team he co-owns and is making this year’s Richmond race that race.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s Go Bowling 250 race at the Richmond Raceway.