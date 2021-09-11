 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2021 Go Bowling 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2021 Go Bowling 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
Kevin Harvick, driver of the #33 Armour Vienna Sausage/Kroger Chevrolet, and Clint Bowyer, driver of the #21 Zaxby’s Chevrolet, lead the field to the green flag start the during the NASCAR Nationwide Series Virginia 529 College Savings 250 at Richmond International Raceway on September 10, 2010 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jason Smith - Pool/Getty Images for NASCAR

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, September 11th with the Go Bowling 250 at the Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 250 laps, which covers 187.5 miles on the Richmond track. Last year, Justin Allgaier won the race in 2:02:59. Over the past 15 years, the race has run as fast as 1:48:30 and as slow as 2:11:23.

Allgaier is installed at +500 to repeat as champ at DraftKings Sportsbook. Austin Cindric is the odds-on favorite at +450. The top five rounds out with Ty Gibbs (+550), A.J. Allmendinger (+700), and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (+800). Earnhardt has made one start in each of the past three seasons for the team he co-owns. He finished fifth at Homestead last year, fifth at Darlington in 2019, and fourth at Richmond in 2018.

