What time is the 2021 Go Bowling 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, September 11th with the Go Bowling 250 at the Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 250 laps, which covers 187.5 miles on the Richmond track. Last year, Justin Allgaier won the race in 2:02:59. Over the past 15 years, the race has run as fast as 1:48:30 and as slow as 2:11:23.

Allgaier is installed at +500 to repeat as champ at DraftKings Sportsbook. Austin Cindric is the odds-on favorite at +450. The top five rounds out with Ty Gibbs (+550), A.J. Allmendinger (+700), and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (+800). Earnhardt has made one start in each of the past three seasons for the team he co-owns. He finished fifth at Homestead last year, fifth at Darlington in 2019, and fourth at Richmond in 2018.