Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, September 11th

We have a full slate of MLB action on Saturday afternoon with wild card races in both the AL and NL ratcheting up as we enter the middle portion of September.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, September 11th.

Athletics vs. Rangers, 4:07 p.m. ET

Starling Marte ($5,700)

Matt Olson ($5,400)

Jed Lowrie ($3,900)

Oakland is a team trying to barge their way into an AL Wild Card these last few weeks of the season and will get an opportunity to gain ground when facing the last place Texas Rangers this afternoon. On the bump for Texas is left Kolby Allard, who is 1-3 in starts against Oakland this season and has given up 24 hits and 14 earned runs in those games.

Olson went 4-5 with four RBI in last night’s 10-5 victory while Marte contributed a triple and an RBI of his own. Lowrie has been in a slump at the plate over the past 10 games but he’s generally gotten the better of Texas pitchers this season, batting .302 with four home runs and 11 RBI.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 4:35 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,900)

Marcus Semien ($4,500)

Bo Bichette ($4,100)

The Toronto Blue Jays inexplicably dropped last night’s series opener to the Baltimore Orioles 6-3, ending their eight-game winning streak. That shouldn’t deter you from stacking your lineup with their hitters as they’re still raking and banging on the door of an AL Wild Card berth.

Vlad Jr. went a mere 1-5 at the plate last night but he’s blasted eight homers in 13 games against Baltimore pitchers this season, so he should always be considered. Marcus Semien has been belted six long balls during the Jays’ hot streak over the last 10 games while Bichette has hit .341 at the plate during that same stretch.

Reds vs. Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. ET

Nick Castellanos ($4,600)

Joey Votto ($4,200)

Tyler Stephenson ($3,900)

The Reds are also in the mix of their league’s respective wild card race and they’ll try to take Game 2 of their series against St. Louis this weekend. The Cards are sending to the mound Miles Mikolas, who has given up 11 earned runs in his last three outings.

The bearer of bad news Nick Castellanos has tortured the Cardinals all season long, batting .382 with five homers and 12 RBI in 14 games. Joey Votto gifted himself a home run for his birthday yesterday and is already due for another one while Tyler Stephenson is due for a bounce back after wearing the collar with an 0-4 outing at the plate on Friday.