Tracking MLB betting action for Satuday, September 11th

We have a full 16-game schedule on tap for Saturday’s MLB schedule beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET with the Chicago Cubs hosting the San Francisco Giants. There’s 16 games today as the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader beginning at 4:35 p.m ET.

Our lone best bet for Friday didn’t pan out the way we expected as Red Sox starter Tanner Houck was chased in the third inning of the team’s 4-3 loss to the White Sox, not getting the chance to go over 5.5 strikeouts on the night,

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, September 11th

Blue Jays vs. Orioles O7.5 (-105)

The lowly Orioles snuck one against the red hot Blue Jays last night, upending them 6-3 at Camden Yards. The Baltimore bats have shown signs of life over the past week, scoring at least six runs in four of their last six games.

Meanwhile, Toronto bats are going to be roaring to get back on top of things after their eight-game winning streak was snapped on Friday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company will be matched up against O’s starter Dean Kremer, who is 0-7 on the season with a 7.25 ERA. The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader between the two squads has the makings for a high scoring affair.

Kevin Gausman O6.5 Strikeouts vs. Cubs (-110)

Kevin Gausman has been a huge catalyst for the San Francisco Giants having possession the best record in baseball this late into the season, holding a 13-5 record with a 2.58 ERA. He’s currently seventh in the majors in strikeouts with 192 on the year and has fanned 16 batters in his last two outings.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs have had a strong run over the last 10 games but still lead the majors in strikeouts per game, averaging just under 10 a game. This is a perfect recipe for Gausman to go on a K spree this afternoon, so hammer the over on this.

