How to watch Toledo vs. Notre Dame via live online stream

The Toledo Rockets and No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 2 at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock. It’s the first Notre Dame game to exclusively stream on the network.

Toledo blew out FCS’s Norfolk State 49-10 in their season opener. The Rockets had 441 yards of offense and forced two turnovers, with starting quarterback Carter Bradley going 8-11 for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame beat Florida State in a classic in overtime 41-38 on the road in Tallahassee. Despite squandering a 10-point lead late, the Irish hung on thanks to Jack Coan’s 26-35 for 366 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

You can live stream this game only via Peacock, NBC’s subscription service. If you don’t have Peacock, click here.

Notre Dame is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1000 on the moneyline. That makes Toledo a +650 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.