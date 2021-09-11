 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Air Force vs. Navy via live online stream

Air Force and Navy face off Saturday, September 11th on the 20th Anniversary of the terrorist attack. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

Haaziq Daniels of the Air Force Falcons throws a pass during the third quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium on December 19, 2020 in West Point, New York. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 2 at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. As this game is taking place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington DC, and upstate Pennsylvania, it should be a special day for both the athletes and their fellow cadets.

Air Force (1-0) knocked off Lafayette 35-14 in Week 1 to open their campaign. The reigning Commander-in-Chief trophy winners gained 370 yards on the ground and didn’t have a turnover in the opener. The struggles of Navy in 2020 appear to have carried over, as the Mids fell 49-7 at home to Marshall last Saturday. Punting six times and throwing two interceptions is not a recipe for success if you’re a triple-option team, and Ken Niumatalolo will need to find a winning formula sooner than later.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via this link if you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Air Force is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 39.5.

