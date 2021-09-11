How to watch Air Force vs. Navy via live online stream

The Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 2 at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. As this game is taking place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington DC, and upstate Pennsylvania, it should be a special day for both the athletes and their fellow cadets.

Air Force (1-0) knocked off Lafayette 35-14 in Week 1 to open their campaign. The reigning Commander-in-Chief trophy winners gained 370 yards on the ground and didn’t have a turnover in the opener. The struggles of Navy in 2020 appear to have carried over, as the Mids fell 49-7 at home to Marshall last Saturday. Punting six times and throwing two interceptions is not a recipe for success if you’re a triple-option team, and Ken Niumatalolo will need to find a winning formula sooner than later.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via this link if you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Air Force is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 39.5.