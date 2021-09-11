How to watch New Mexico State vs. New Mexico via live online stream

The New Mexico State Aggies and New Mexico Lobos meet up in Week 2 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Stadium. The Rio Grande Rivalry is one of the oldest football trophy games in the West, with the Lobos leading the Battle of I-25 72–33–5 all-time.

NMSU (0-2) lost 30-3 to UTEP during a Week 0 matchup, then fell 28-10 to a quality San Diego State team last Saturday. The Aggies held a 10-0 lead at halftime before conceding four straight touchdowns after intermission.

The Lobos held off FCS’s Houston Baptist 27-17 on Saturday, allowing just 187 total yards to the Huskies, including -9 yards rushing. UNM quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. was 20-26 for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can watch it on Stadium which is an app only available on your PC, phone, or tablet. You can download the app on iOS for Apple or Google Play for Android devices, or you can stream it to your computer directly at this link.

New Mexico is a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes New Mexic State a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.5.